Nine fire engines called to cooker blaze at Lowestoft block of flats
Published: 1:02 PM November 10, 2021
Updated: 1:31 PM November 10, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Dozens of firefighters were called to a blaze at a block of flats in Lowestoft this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the building in London Road South at 12.10pm today, Wednesday, November 10.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews arrived to find a cooker fire in a first floor flat.
The spokesman said: "Everyone was accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.
"The fire has been extinguished."
They added that a large number of fire crews were normally sent to high rise buildings.
Crews from Woodbridge, Southwold, Beccles, North Lowestoft, Haverhill and Lowestoft South were called to the blaze.
A 'stop' call was made at 12.31pm.