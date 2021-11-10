News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Nine fire engines called to cooker blaze at Lowestoft block of flats

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:02 PM November 10, 2021
Updated: 1:31 PM November 10, 2021
Nine fire engines were called to a block of flats in Lowestoft

Dozens of firefighters were called to a blaze at a block of flats in Lowestoft this afternoon. 

Firefighters were called to the building in London Road South at 12.10pm today, Wednesday, November 10. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews arrived to find a cooker fire in a first floor flat. 

The spokesman said: "Everyone was accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.

"The fire has been extinguished."

They added that a large number of fire crews were normally sent to high rise buildings. 

Crews from Woodbridge, Southwold, Beccles, North Lowestoft, Haverhill and Lowestoft South were called to the blaze. 

A 'stop' call was made at 12.31pm.


