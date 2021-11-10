Nine fire engines called to cooker blaze at Lowestoft block of flats

Nine fire engines were called to a block of flats in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

Dozens of firefighters were called to a blaze at a block of flats in Lowestoft this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the building in London Road South at 12.10pm today, Wednesday, November 10.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews arrived to find a cooker fire in a first floor flat.

The spokesman said: "Everyone was accounted for and there were no reports of any injuries.

"The fire has been extinguished."

They added that a large number of fire crews were normally sent to high rise buildings.

Crews from Woodbridge, Southwold, Beccles, North Lowestoft, Haverhill and Lowestoft South were called to the blaze.

A 'stop' call was made at 12.31pm.



