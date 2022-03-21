Saharan sand boosts firefighters' fundraising car washing session

Firefighters found themselves extra busy as a special charity event made a welcome return.

After the continuing coronavirus crisis had led to previous fundraisers being cancelled, firefighters from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South fire stations dusted off their buckets of soapy water and sponges to boost a worthy cause.

The firefighters charity car wash in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

More than 120 cars turned up at North Lowestoft fire station on Normanston Drive on Saturday as a charity car wash was a hailed a success.

With a bumper number of cars turning up to have Saharan sand and dirt washed away, it turned into a busy shift for the crews.

The firefighters charity car wash in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

And with cars queuing up when the firefighters arrived at the fire station, the crews worked "almost non-stop" for five hours on March 19.

There was also the chance to meet the local crews and to take a look around a fire engine as vital funds were raised for The Fire Fighters Charity, which offers specialist lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community.

The firefighters charity car wash in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Hailing the success of the event, firefighter Ian Carter said: “We should have opened the doors at 10am but there was a queue at 9am so we started early.

"We posted on social media that this was an ideal opportunity to wash away the Sahara Sand that had covered many cars in recent days and people were coming along and saying their cars were coated in the orange dust.

The Lowestoft car wash crews. - Credit: North Lowestoft Fire Station

"With my own crew from North Lowestoft and the duty Green Watch from South Lowestoft there as well, at a rough guess we probably washed between 120 to 150 cars.

"We have been raising funds through car washes for getting on for 20 years and because of Covid this was our first event since 2019.

"It was great to see so many children getting out of the cars and having a look at, and being shown around, our fire engine.

"It was a fantastic car wash session.

"We worked almost non-stop for five hours and raised a staggering £1,263.

"People were donating very generously in aid of the Firefighters Charity, and we want to thank all the drivers who supported the event.”