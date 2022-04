There is an ongoing fire at an address in Lowestoft.

Three fire crews are on the scene at Alexandra Road, originally called at 4.26pm today, April 11.

The fire is in a second-floor flat on the road.

The crews are from north and south Lowestoft.

As of 5pm, there are no reported injuries.

The fire doesn't seem to be impacting roads in the area, with traffic on St Peter's Street and Katwijk Way normal.