Care home group boosts busy foodbank distribution centre
- Credit: Kingsley Healthcare
A care home group has delivered gratefully received supplies to the Lowestoft foodbank.
Kingsley Healthcare head office staff took supplies to the Lowestoft foodbank yesterday (Friday, December 3) following a month-long appeal.
Food had been collected since the start of November at Kingsley’s care homes around the country as well as its Lowestoft head office in Clapham Road South.
Teresa Drake, Kingsley’s head office housekeeper, said: “There is always a lot of food donated at Christmas which is why we launched our Kingsley Foodbanks Appeal in November to support people when supplies are not so abundant.
“We are supporting a number of foodbanks around the country, not just in Lowestoft; staff have been amazing and there have also been generous donations at our care homes by residents’ families and visitors.”
Sarah Dixon, a volunteer at the Lowestoft foodbank distribution centre in Bevan Street East, said: “We are reliant on donations and it’s wonderful to see the kind-hearted response of local businesses and individuals.
“We have 900 people using the foodbank, up from 600 over the summer, and there are often queues out the door during our opening times from 10am to noon, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.”
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk seaside village named among coastal property hotspots
- 2 67-year-old Lowestoft drug dealer found with £200,000 of cocaine jailed
- 3 Pub landlord cautious but optimistic over new Omicron variant
- 4 Garden transformed into Christmas winter wonderland for local causes
- 5 Council to create new trading company to deliver key services
- 6 'Wonderful': Stunning portrait of 'A Lowestoft Man' delights all
- 7 Milk in the spotlight for thought provoking projection in Lowestoft
- 8 Man arrested in connection with Lowestoft assault
- 9 Lowestoft car damaged after being covered in food and brake fluid
- 10 Man found by police after Honda stolen from car park