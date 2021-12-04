Care home group boosts busy foodbank distribution centre

A care home group has delivered gratefully received supplies to the Lowestoft foodbank.

Kingsley Healthcare head office staff took supplies to the Lowestoft foodbank yesterday (Friday, December 3) following a month-long appeal.

Food had been collected since the start of November at Kingsley’s care homes around the country as well as its Lowestoft head office in Clapham Road South.

Teresa Drake, Kingsley’s head office housekeeper, said: “There is always a lot of food donated at Christmas which is why we launched our Kingsley Foodbanks Appeal in November to support people when supplies are not so abundant.

Head office housekeeper Teresa Drake and Rosie Rigden, PA to Kingsley chief executive Daya Thayan, deliver the items. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

“We are supporting a number of foodbanks around the country, not just in Lowestoft; staff have been amazing and there have also been generous donations at our care homes by residents’ families and visitors.”

Sarah Dixon, a volunteer at the Lowestoft foodbank distribution centre in Bevan Street East, said: “We are reliant on donations and it’s wonderful to see the kind-hearted response of local businesses and individuals.

“We have 900 people using the foodbank, up from 600 over the summer, and there are often queues out the door during our opening times from 10am to noon, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.”