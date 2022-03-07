Mum 'overwhelmed' by fundraiser support for son with rare eating disorder

Coben (Coco) was diagnosed with Pica a month ago which means he eats inedible objects. - Credit: Terrie Louise Hodges

A mum says she has been 'overwhelmed' by the community's response after she launched a fundraiser to pay for sensory equipment for her son who has a rare eating disorder.

Coben Beckett, five, also known as Coco, lives in Lowestoft with his mum, Terrie Louise Hodges, 30, and dad Lloyd Beckett.

When he was two years old, he was diagnosed with autism, non verbal autism and global delay autism.

A month ago, he was diagnosed with pica, an eating disorder which means Coco eats inedible things like mud, clay and faeces.

A fundraiser has been set up for brand new sensory equipment for Coco. - Credit: Terrie Louise Hodges

Miss Hodges has been delighted by the outpouring of support for the fundraiser which will go towards new sensory equipment for Coco and was inspired to set the fundraiser up for a special reason.

Miss Hodges was inspired to set up a GoFundMe page. - Credit: Terrie Louise Hodges

She said: "I was at a children's party with Coco and bare knuckle fighter Ben Poole was there from Lowestoft Boxing Academy raising money for the East of England Air Ambulance.

"Coco was struggling at the party because he doesn't like being around a lot of people.

"Ben came up to me and said he would love to donate the other half of his purse from a fight he is participating in on May 14 and inspired me to set up the GoFundMe page.

"I broke down in tears, it was such a kind gesture."

Coco had a difficult start to life, after a suction cup cut his head open at birth, leading to the forceps becoming embedded in his head which resulted in him being unable to breathe when he was born.

More than £700 has so far been raised which will go towards sensory and safety equipment for Coco.

The response from the community so far has been fantastic. - Credit: Terrie Louise Hodges

"Some days are hard and others are okay," Miss Hodges said.

"Normal toys are just not durable and sensory equipment is expensive.

"So far the response from the community from people I don't even know has been overwhelming.

"People have been so lovely and giving with all the donations and it makes me feel so emotional.

"So far we have raised around £700 but we are looking to reach the target of £1,000 which would be enough for the brand new sensory equipment."

Go to the GoFundMe page to donate.

People can donate to Coco's fundraiser. - Credit: Terrie Louise Hodges

What is Pica?

Pica is an eating disorder which involves eating inedible items that have no nutritional value.

Diagnosis is based upon clinical history of the patient.

Diagnosing Pica is usually accompanied by tests for anaemia and potential intestinal blockages.

Warning signs include the eating of inedible foods for one month or more, the ingestion of items not considered food and the eating of these items must be developmentally inappropriate, excluding young children mouthing objects.

Pica often occurs with other mental health disorders associated with impaired functioning.

Iron-deficiency anaemia and malnutrition are two of the most common causes of pica, followed by pregnancy. In these individuals, pica is a sign that the body is trying to correct a significant nutrient deficiency.