Opinion

'Lucky Lowestoft!' Banksy impact hailed by gallery managers

Michaela and Paul Hobbs

Published: 5:30 AM August 21, 2021   
Graffiti done by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Graffiti created by Banksy at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Michaela and Paul Hobbs from Ferini Art Gallery in Lowestoft say Banksy's visit to the town is a huge boost - and now his works need protecting.

Wow...Banksy makes a visit to Lowestoft - lucky Lowestoft!

It will certainly boost tourism and it already has.

Anything which encourages people to look at art and perhaps question its meaning, is of benefit and also raises the awareness of culture generally.

The protective screen installed on the Banksy artwork on London Road North in Lowestoft.

The protective screen installed on the Banksy artwork on London Road North in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

We consider these images to be extremely important as they give viewers the opportunity of seeing his works in our town.

We welcomed the seaside and local context of the artist's Great British Spraycation visit to Lowestoft.

Graffiti by Banksy on North Beach in Lowestoft being covered up after being defaced with whute paint

Graffiti by Banksy on North Beach in Lowestoft being covered up after being defaced with white paint. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Banksy is a leading contemporary and world famous artist who evokes a variety of responses, both positive and otherwise.

Anything which raises the profile of the huge variety of artworks in the eastern, coastal regions and which supports the bid for the City of Culture, is a real boost.

Graffiti by Banksy on Katwijk Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Graffiti by Banksy on Katwijk Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

With Banksy on our side we are sure to win the bid - let’s Bank on it!

The artists and visitors (to the gallery) alike have been extremely positive.

Paul and Michaela Hobbs postcard exhibition at Ferini Gallery

Paul and Michaela Hobbs at the Ferini Art Gallery. - Credit: Mick Howes

There was an excitable vibe when people were questioning whether it ‘was or wasn’t’ the hand of Banksy.

That was the question on most peoples lips.

We thought the use the contents of the skip as chips was spot on.

To us local folk it is a familiar scene along the seafront all year round.

Even though some of the pieces have been defaced, we still have the memory of his visit to our town.

We would like to see these works protected and as quickly as possible, in such a way as to still be viewable and to be enjoyed by those yet to visit.

And perhaps it might encourage others to think that their artwork could be enjoyed by the masses one day too.

This was an inspired visit - so thank you Banksy.

We have a blank wall gallery garden opposite a chip shop which seagulls frequent...just perfect for a Banksy!

The Ferini Art Gallery logo. Picture: Ferini

The Ferini Art Gallery logo. - Credit: Ferini

Michaela and Paul Hobbs

Ferini Art Gallery, All Saints Road in Pakefield, Lowestoft.


