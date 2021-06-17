Great-great-grandmother celebrates 101st birthday

Published: 1:33 PM June 17, 2021

Doris Watts with support workers Tracey Kingham, left, and Kayliegh Hugman, as she celebrates her 101st birthday. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

A great-great-grandmother celebrated her 101st birthday in style.

Doris Watts was treated to a special birthday tea and enjoyed singing along to her favourite songs with staff at Lilac Lodge care home in Oulton Broad.

Mrs Watts, known as Molly, grew up in the historic Lowestoft Beach Village, having been born at Maltsters Score.

Doris Watts, known as Molly, celebrated her 101st birthday on June 10. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

She first worked in the steam laundry at Lowestoft Beach Village, where she had started working as a small girl, before moving to the laundry in Pakefield and later becoming a charge hand at Mortons food factory in the town.

She met her husband-to-be Eric, who came from Bedforshire and was in the army, on a visit to the town, with the couple settling in Minden Road, Lowestoft and raising two sons - Robert and John.

They had been married for more than 70 years when Eric died.

Mrs Watts, who has lived at Lilac Lodge for over five years, has two grandchildren, Dawn and Patricia, six great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.