Regini-Moran misses out on second medal at world gymnastics final

Giarnni Regini-Moran finds out he has made history in British gymnastics - Credit: PA

Lowestoft-trained gymnast Giarnni Regini-Moran has failed to win a second medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.

Regini-Moran had been victorious at the championships in Liverpool on Saturday when he won a historic gold medal to become Great Britain’s first ever men’s world floor champion.

On Sunday afternoon Regini-Moran went for medal glory again in the finals of the men's parallel bar along with seven other competitors.

The crowd roared as the 24-year-old appeared with his medal rivals, with team-mate Joe Fraser also drawing loud applause.

The sweet taste of success: Giarnni Regini-Moran kisses his gold medal at the Liverpool games - Credit: PA

Regini-Moran came seventh with fellow Briton Fraser coming eighth.

The winner was Jingyuan Zou, of China.

Regini-Moran told the BBC afterwards that he had enjoyed it: "I made a little mistake, I saved it thinking on the spot. It was just like: continue with the routine, don't fall off just stay on.

"I am with the world's best out there.

"It is a privilege to be in the final."

Regini-Moran is a former member of Waveney Gymnastics Club.

Britain was the only country to have two finalists in the men's parallel bars finals.











