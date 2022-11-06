Regini-Moran misses out on second medal at world gymnastics final
- Credit: PA
Lowestoft-trained gymnast Giarnni Regini-Moran has failed to win a second medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.
Regini-Moran had been victorious at the championships in Liverpool on Saturday when he won a historic gold medal to become Great Britain’s first ever men’s world floor champion.
On Sunday afternoon Regini-Moran went for medal glory again in the finals of the men's parallel bar along with seven other competitors.
The crowd roared as the 24-year-old appeared with his medal rivals, with team-mate Joe Fraser also drawing loud applause.
Regini-Moran came seventh with fellow Briton Fraser coming eighth.
The winner was Jingyuan Zou, of China.
Regini-Moran told the BBC afterwards that he had enjoyed it: "I made a little mistake, I saved it thinking on the spot. It was just like: continue with the routine, don't fall off just stay on.
"I am with the world's best out there.
"It is a privilege to be in the final."
Regini-Moran is a former member of Waveney Gymnastics Club.
Britain was the only country to have two finalists in the men's parallel bars finals.