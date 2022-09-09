Heritage Festival organisers hope to 'reschedule' events in autumn

Tours and events at Lowestoft Town Hall have been cancelled this weekend. - Credit: Mick Howes

Events that were scheduled to be held at Lowestoft Town Hall and the railway station's Parcels Office this weekend as part of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival have now been cancelled.

A spokesman for the Lowestoft HODS Steering Group said: "Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Steering Group feel it would be inappropriate to host events of a celebratory nature.

"We recognise that considerable effort has been made to stage over 120 events across Lowestoft during the festival and where possible we are recommending events are rescheduled until after the period of National Mourning.

"Regrettably key activity including the arrival of the Lydia Eva, the Herring and Ale Maritime Fayre, High Street 1880s events, all activity at the railway station Parcels Office and at the Town Hall has been cancelled."

To keep up with any changes, people are being recommended to check the Lowestoft HODS Facebook Page and Twitter feed which the group "will endeavour to update" as much as possible.

Information will also be available from the HODS Information Hub housed at the Tourist Information Office at Lowestoft railway station.

The spokesman added: "Our desire is to reschedule as much as we can into the autumn and encourage all those hosting events including those that have not come under the specific Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival banner to be respectful in any decisions they may make.

"The steering group will work to assist in the promotion of rescheduled events later this year.

"God Save The King."