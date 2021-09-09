'A unique celebration': Lowestoft to stage 118 events at Heritage Festival

Published: 11:20 AM September 9, 2021

Organisers of a free to enjoy Heritage Festival admitted they had been "bowled over" after discovering that Lowestoft is set to stage more events than any other town in England.

With the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival starting on Friday, September 10, almost 120 free to enjoy events and activities have been arranged.

As Lowestoft stages more events than any other town in England, only surpassed by the Norfolk and Norwich event that covers both the city and entire county, the town's Heritage Open Days Festival runs through until Sunday, September 19 with 118 free to enjoy events and activities.

A spokesman for the Lowestoft Festival Steering Group said: "It has also been revealed that Lowestoft’s award-winning celebration of our town’s heritage is officially the biggest in England hosting more events than any other town or city."

As part of the festival many historic buildings will be opening their doors to the public, with numerous exhibitions, musical events, exhibitions, talks and walks available.

Lowestoft CWS Factory. - Credit: Archant Library

The official theme of the festival this year is Edible England and many of the events being staged pay tribute to the town’s enormous legacy of feeding the nation through farming, fishing and food manufacture including some famous brands which were once and, in some cases, still produced in the town today.

On September 11, a special free vintage bus service will link the East Anglia Transport Museum in Carlton Colville and the Festival Information Hub at the Railway Station, as it runs for one day only, free of charge, between noon and 4pm.

A vintage bus from the East Anglia Transport Museum. - Credit: Lowestoft Central Project

This year’s Heritage Festival has once again been curated by a small team of volunteers and Diana Moore, chair of the Festival Steering Group, said: “We are delighted to be staging Lowestoft’s Heritage Open Days Festival 2021 and are enormously grateful to all our volunteers and the businesses, organisations and individuals that are joining us to create a truly unique celebration of our town’s heritage.

“With a host of exhibitions, talks, musical events and guided walks we have been bowled over by the sheer range of free to enjoy activities taking place this year.”

Throughout the festival the shop and tourist information office at the town’s railway station will host the Festival Information Hub where free guides to all the events and activities are available.