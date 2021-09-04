Food celebrated at Lowestoft's heritage festival

Published: 3:00 PM September 4, 2021

The traditional ‘Blessing the Herring’ ceremony will be conducted by the Rev Sharon Lord, pictured here at a previous ceremony in Pakefield. - Credit: Mick Howes

With Lowestoft’s Heritage Open Day’s Festival just a week away, further details of events taking place throughout the town have been announced.

This year’s national theme is Edible England and organisers have been working with numerous organisations to include events and activities based upon Lowestoft’s rich history of feeding the nation through agriculture and fishing as well as more homegrown produce.

The Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival committee. - Credit: Kate Ellis

As more than 118 free events are held, next Friday, September 10 between 10.30am and 11.30am the Waveney Valley Smokehouse in Newcombe Road is offering a chance to look behind the scenes of an original, 18th Century brick kiln smokehouse in the heart of the town’s once famous Beach Village.

Colman’s legendary Mustard was produced in Norwich for hundreds of years, but few know that the Colman family once resided in Corton.

The village Community Room on Mills Drive will host a special exhibition reflecting the history of the Colman family and their impact on the development of the village on September 11 between 10am and 4pm, September 12 from noon to 4pm and September 15 between 11am and 4pm.

On September 12 from 4pm to 5.30pm and starting from the Corton playing field in Mills Drive, popular local historian, David Butcher hosts an historical walk around the village.

Next Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 1pm and 4pm and September 16 between 10am and 1pm, the festival offers the public a chance to tour St Margarets Allotments and learn more about producing homegrown fruit and vegetables.

On September 15 and September 17, between 10am and 3pm, the YMCA Trinity Shine Community Allotment in Water Lane will be available to view.

Next Sunday, September 19, Trinity Green in Pakefield will host a special Herring and Ale Fayre with the afternoon dedicated to exploring this relationship through food and drink, crafts and stalls, lively talks and entertaining insights from Dr Jim Ellis, Director of CEFAS’ Fisheries International Centre of Excellence and Gerry Skews from Waveney Valley Smokehouse.

Sea shanties will be performed by the Lowestoft Longshoremen along with a set by the John Ward Trio and the traditional ‘Blessing the Herring’ ceremony conducted by the Rev Sharon Lord.

Visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk and select Lowestoft for full details.



