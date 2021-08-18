Popular sporting venues set to host tours as part of Heritage festival

Published: 3:47 PM August 18, 2021

Lowestoft’s award winning Heritage Open Days festival will return next month.

And organisers have announced that unique tours of two of the town’s most popular sporting establishments will be held.

The Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival committee. - Credit: Kate Ellis

Among more than 120 free to enjoy events taking place, Lowestoft Town FC will be hosting behind the scenes tours at its Crown Meadow base while the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club will also open its doors to the public as part of the festival this year.

Founded in 1887 as Lowestoft FC, the town’s football club has been based at Crown Meadow site since its formation and after a brief spell playing on the North Denes, returned to their current home in 1894, purchasing the ground from the Borough of Lowestoft in 1922.

Preparing for the pre-season friendly match between Lowestoft Town FC and an Ipswich Town X1 at Crown Meadow, Lowestoft. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The club has been champions of its league many times and had success in early rounds of the FA Cup. After reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup in December 1967 a record attendance of 5,000 fans turned out at Crown Meadow after the snow-covered pitch was deemed playable, with Watford eventually winning 1-0.

On Friday, September 10 and September 17, the club is inviting the public to take a tour of Crown Meadow.

Lowestoft Town FC's Crown Meadow headquarters. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Lowestoft Town FC also has strong links with the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club, as the original wooden pavilion built by the Yacht Club was transferred to the Crown Meadow at the turn of the last century and lasted as its changing facilities through until 1988.

The current Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club building situated on Royal Plain was built by GF Skipper of Norwich in 1902.

On Saturday, September 11 between 9am and 1pm there is a chance to take a rare tour inside this iconic building and enjoy many of its fascinating and unique architectural features.

The Lowestoft festival committee is currently preparing its free guide to the festival which this year boasts 120 events, walks, tours and exhibitions.

These will be available at sites across the town and from the Festival information hub situated inside the tourist information office at the railway station from late August.

Every event is free to enter.

For more information on the town’s events this year, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk and search ‘Lowestoft’.