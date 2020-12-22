Town's late night shopping event hailed a success
- Credit: John Ellerby
Independent businesses and traders in a historic high street welcomed Santa Claus during a special late night shopping event.
Organised by the Most Easterly Community Group, in conjunction with local businesses, the event in Lowestoft High Street was hailed a success.
Many of the High Street's diverse group of independent shops and traders stayed open late for the event, with all the businesses reporting good trade.
Susan Steward, chairman of the Most Easterly Community Group, said: “It is great to be part of a business community where people work together to support each other."
With Uncle Sid's Zero Waste Store welcoming a socially-distanced Santa to their shop window, numerous other businesses had special events and offers running as the late-night shopping event ran all the way down to the Triangle, and onto London Road North, on Thursday, December 10.
Mrs Steward added: “Lots of lights twinkled in the High Street and the top end of London Road North as shoppers braved the cold for our first Christmas late night shopping event.”
The group has a number of projects in the pipeline, including a brand new website.
