Two fire crews attend fire in Lowestoft home

Fire crews attend a house fire in Harrington Avenue in Lowestoft - Credit: South Lowestoft Fire

A house fire in north Lowestoft prompted two fire crews to rush to the scene.

Crews from north and south Lowestoft were called to the scene at 2.44pm on Saturday, December 11.

The home was in Harrington Avenue in Gunton, Lowestoft.

Mobilised at 1445 with @LowestoftSouth to house #fire in Harrington Ave, #Lowestoft. 2 BA, 1HRJ and PPV in use. All occupants safe... @SuffolkFire pic.twitter.com/KSdUVY9lgU — North Lowestoft Fire Station (@NthLowestoft16) December 11, 2021

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation was done to remove smoke, heat and other combustion products.

The fire was made safe by 3.50pm.

All occupants of the house were safe and uninjured.



