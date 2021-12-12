Two fire crews attend fire in Lowestoft home
Published: 9:11 AM December 12, 2021
- Credit: South Lowestoft Fire
A house fire in north Lowestoft prompted two fire crews to rush to the scene.
Crews from north and south Lowestoft were called to the scene at 2.44pm on Saturday, December 11.
The home was in Harrington Avenue in Gunton, Lowestoft.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
Positive pressure ventilation was done to remove smoke, heat and other combustion products.
The fire was made safe by 3.50pm.
All occupants of the house were safe and uninjured.
Most Read
- 1 Woman assaulted while walking through Lowestoft
- 2 Heartbroken daughters pay tribute to beloved dad who was 'always smiling'
- 3 Married couple to take on milkshake cafe where they first met
- 4 Cyclist, 16, died following collision with van, inquest hears
- 5 Good boy! Bulldog qualifies for Crufts with no formal training
- 6 Two people rescued after fire broke out at Lowestoft home
- 7 Cafe launches campaign to provide free meal and drink to vulnerable
- 8 'There is room for Zac in the Timpson family' - friendship of manager and child with autism
- 9 Woman reported missing from Lowestoft found safe and well
- 10 Historic pub and restaurant to reopen after £150,000 investment