News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Two fire crews attend fire in Lowestoft home

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:11 AM December 12, 2021
Harrington Avenue fire, Lowestoft

Fire crews attend a house fire in Harrington Avenue in Lowestoft - Credit: South Lowestoft Fire

A house fire in north Lowestoft prompted two fire crews to rush to the scene.

Crews from north and south Lowestoft were called to the scene at 2.44pm on Saturday, December 11.

The home was in Harrington Avenue in Gunton, Lowestoft.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Positive pressure ventilation was done to remove smoke, heat and other combustion products.

The fire was made safe by 3.50pm.

All occupants of the house were safe and uninjured.


Most Read

  1. 1 Woman assaulted while walking through Lowestoft
  2. 2 Heartbroken daughters pay tribute to beloved dad who was 'always smiling'
  3. 3 Married couple to take on milkshake cafe where they first met
  1. 4 Cyclist, 16, died following collision with van, inquest hears
  2. 5 Good boy! Bulldog qualifies for Crufts with no formal training
  3. 6 Two people rescued after fire broke out at Lowestoft home
  4. 7 Cafe launches campaign to provide free meal and drink to vulnerable
  5. 8 'There is room for Zac in the Timpson family' - friendship of manager and child with autism
  6. 9 Woman reported missing from Lowestoft found safe and well
  7. 10 Historic pub and restaurant to reopen after £150,000 investment
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

fire crews

One person treated at scene of house fire in Lowestoft

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Front of 1930s home in a former pub off Carlton Road, Lowestoft, which is for sale

Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
damaged sign roundabout

Pressure group anger over speeding drivers on busy bypass

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The house in Rowely Gardens, Lowestoft after a fire on Sunday night. Photo : Steve Adams

Community rally together after fire rips through family home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon