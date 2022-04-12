Delight as horse gives birth to 'surprise' foal

Gemma Collison (left) stands with Tess Hardy and Mrs Collison found that Bess the mother had given birth to a surprise baby foal on Monday morning at 6.15am. - Credit: Mick Howes

A Suffolk horse riding school has been gifted with a wonderful surprise after a horse unexpectedly gave birth to a foal.

The unexpected foal has been named 'Surprise' as staff members at Pakefield Riding School had no idea that Bess the mother had been pregnant for the past 11 to 12 months.

Gemma Collison, 37, head girl at the riding school, was carrying out her usual duties on the early shift on Monday when she discovered the unexpected surprise in the stable.

Gemma Collison discovered Bess had unexpectedly given birth. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mrs Collison said: "I started at 6am yesterday morning and started the shift by checking all the horses were all right.

"I went into Bess's stable and had to look back again because suddenly I could see two horses in the stable.

"When I went in the foal was walking around already.

"It looked like she had been born around 15 to 20 minutes before I entered the stable at 6.15am.

"If I checked on Bess first thing when I got in I would have witnessed the birth which is crazy."

Surprise the foal is only one day old. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mrs Collison was the only staff member at the riding school at the time and posted the unexpected surprise on the work WhatsApp group.

"We all had no idea that Bess was pregnant and we were all just completely shocked," she said.

"We've had so much interest from the community since Surprise was born and so Bess and Surprise are outside so people can come and visit the pair during the morning.

The pair are spending mornings outside together. - Credit: Pakefield Riding School

"In the afternoon, both return to the stables so they can get a little peace and quiet.

"There were no signs at all that Bess was pregnant and I had to double-take when I first saw little baby Surprise.

"Bess was walking around and working just as normal even the days before she gave birth.

"The only unusual difference was that her stomach was a slightly unusual shape but we assumed that was because of her giving birth to foals in the past.

"Bess and Surprise will stay with us for a little while, then move out to a field for five to six months together, before Bess comes back to the riding school and Surprise will stay with all the other young ponies in the field."