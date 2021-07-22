Lowestoft streets awash with colour for annual In Bloom competition

Published: 10:54 AM July 22, 2021

Walmer Road was awash with displays for Lowestoft in Bloom 2021. - Credit: Jenny Hearth

The streets of Lowestoft were awash with colourful displays of blooming flowers and vegetables as communities came together again.

The Lowestoft in Bloom annual competition returned on Sunday, with countless entries across the town.

The charity added a street competition this year in an effort to bring communities together with floral displays brightening the town's streets, as well as the usual categories for gardeners, businesses, schools, allotments and guest houses.

Walmer Road was awash with displays for Lowestoft in Bloom 2021. - Credit: Jenny Hearth

Committee member Jenny Hearth said: "It all went really well. I think about 90pc of residents in Walmer Road took part.

"It was the first time we did a community entry and there were four which took part, and it was great to see so many people pull together.

"I was really pleased with how it went. To see everyone preparing their creations in the morning was brilliant.

"Next year we will be back bigger and better than ever."

Displays were created with traditional items, including hanging baskets, pots and planters, while others upcycled an array of items, including a bra, slow-cooker and toilets.

Roz Fallon was one of many Walmer Road residents to take part in the project, adding: "We previously met enmasse, albeit socially distanced, for clapping the NHS which led to 44 households celebrating VE Day last year from their gardens, but this time it has been for our green-fingered efforts.

"We had several weeks to prepare but we were all up against it given the upside down weather we've had over the last few months which saw firstly a dry spell and then wet and windy conditions.

"The prolonged rain in May also brought out slugs and snails in an eating orgy which decimated flowers and veg, not helped by sparrows eating my chard and magpies in my hanging baskets.

"So imagine the wonderful sight on Sunday morning when the weather behaved itself and the sun shone as up and down the road little and large colourful arrangements of pots, planters and wheelbarrows appeared on the verges and driveways of Walmer Road."

