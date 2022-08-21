Bikers rally round brave Jessica, 2, who is battling cancer

Bikers, friends and family at a fun day at The Three Horseshoes pub in North Cove which raised money for two-year-old Jessica Butler who has cancer. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Dozens of bikers have given a financial boost to a brave two-year-old girl who is battling cancer.

Jessica Butler, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in April 2021.

Her family are raising money to pay for potentially life-saving treatment.

On Sunday a group of 57 bikers rode from the Tesco at Ipswich Road in Norwich to The Three Horseshoes pub in North Cove, between Lowestoft and Beccles.

Jessica's grandparents, Neil and Maria Butler, are members of the Fenlanders, a Harley owners group, and put out a call for other bikers to take part in the fundraising event.

Jessica Butler pictured with her family at a fun day event at The Three Horseshoes pub in North Cove. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Members of the Iceni Harley Owners Group and family friends also took part in the ride, which was called Jessica's Peppa Pig Charity HOG Ride.

Peppa Pig is Jessica's favourite show and the bikers had dolls of the character.

Once at the pub the bikes were put on show, with music, the Jivebunnies, a tombola stall and a cake stall helping to raise funds.

As well as funds being raised on the day the Fenlanders group presented a £500 cheque to Jessica's family.

Bikers at a fun day event at The Three Horsesheos pub after riding to help raise money for Jessica Butler who has cancer - Credit: Danielle Booden

Jessica and her parents Anisa and Nathan were at the pub and their daughter was said to have had a brilliant day meeting the bikers.

Her grandmother, Maria, said: "It's been a lovely day. We had 57 bikes set off from Norwich. They are like an extended family and they have been absolutely amazing in supporting us, and they will continue to support us.

Bikes on display at the pub - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Its been a really successful day."

She went onto thank the pub for its support for the event, including laying on a barbecue.

Jessica's diagnosis of high-risk neuroblastoma led to her undergoing several rounds of induction chemotherapy.

However scans then showed less than a 50pc reduction in the disease, meaning she is not eligible for the next stages of frontline treatment on the NHS.

It led to the family looking to raise "hundreds of thousands of pounds" to access potentially life-saving treatment.

A fun day event was held at The Three Horseshoes pub in North Cove to raise money for Jessica Butler who has cancer. - Credit: Danielle Booden

To support the fundraising appeal, go to: www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/jessicabutler

Donations can also be made by texting JESSICA to 70450 followed by any whole amount up to £20.

For more information, go to the Jessica's Journey with Neuroblastoma Facebook group.



Jessica and Anisa Butler at a fun day event at The Three Horseshoes pub in North Cove - Credit: Danielle Booden



