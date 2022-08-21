Bikers rally round brave Jessica, 2, who is battling cancer
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Dozens of bikers have given a financial boost to a brave two-year-old girl who is battling cancer.
Jessica Butler, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in April 2021.
Her family are raising money to pay for potentially life-saving treatment.
On Sunday a group of 57 bikers rode from the Tesco at Ipswich Road in Norwich to The Three Horseshoes pub in North Cove, between Lowestoft and Beccles.
Jessica's grandparents, Neil and Maria Butler, are members of the Fenlanders, a Harley owners group, and put out a call for other bikers to take part in the fundraising event.
Members of the Iceni Harley Owners Group and family friends also took part in the ride, which was called Jessica's Peppa Pig Charity HOG Ride.
Peppa Pig is Jessica's favourite show and the bikers had dolls of the character.
Once at the pub the bikes were put on show, with music, the Jivebunnies, a tombola stall and a cake stall helping to raise funds.
Most Read
- 1 From schools to shops: All you need to know about living in Lowestoft
- 2 Seaside town serial killer talk to give insight in to 'troubling topics'
- 3 Bikers rally round brave Jessica, 2, who is battling cancer
- 4 7 great pubs with outdoor seating by the Suffolk coast
- 5 Pleasurewood Hills nominated for national award
- 6 First look at the new fully vegan café 'booming in business'
- 7 Police hunt wanted man from Lowestoft
- 8 'Iconic' building with 20 flats on sale for £2.1m
- 9 Revealed: The cheapest petrol stations in Suffolk as prices start to fall
- 10 New theatre suite added to Norfolk hospital
As well as funds being raised on the day the Fenlanders group presented a £500 cheque to Jessica's family.
Jessica and her parents Anisa and Nathan were at the pub and their daughter was said to have had a brilliant day meeting the bikers.
Her grandmother, Maria, said: "It's been a lovely day. We had 57 bikes set off from Norwich. They are like an extended family and they have been absolutely amazing in supporting us, and they will continue to support us.
"Its been a really successful day."
She went onto thank the pub for its support for the event, including laying on a barbecue.
Jessica's diagnosis of high-risk neuroblastoma led to her undergoing several rounds of induction chemotherapy.
However scans then showed less than a 50pc reduction in the disease, meaning she is not eligible for the next stages of frontline treatment on the NHS.
It led to the family looking to raise "hundreds of thousands of pounds" to access potentially life-saving treatment.
To support the fundraising appeal, go to: www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/jessicabutler
Donations can also be made by texting JESSICA to 70450 followed by any whole amount up to £20.
For more information, go to the Jessica's Journey with Neuroblastoma Facebook group.