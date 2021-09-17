News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Your Lowestoft Journal has a new community editor

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 6:00 AM September 17, 2021   
The Lowestoft Journal team, from left, reporter Jasper King; community editor Reece Hanson; and reporter Mark Boggis. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Lowestoft Journal has a new editor passionate about bringing you the news that matters.

Reece Hanson has been appointed as community editor of the Journal and will lead its team of reporters covering Lowestoft, Southwold and the surrounding villages.

Mr Hanson, 28, has been working as chief reporter at both the Lowestoft Journal and Beccles and Bungay Journal since October 2018.

Originally from Sunderland, he joined the Journal's publisher Archant after working as a reporter at a daily newspaper in Cumbria prior to his move east.

He said: "I'm honoured to have been named community editor of a newspaper I have been so passionate about for the last three years.

"We are the only local newspaper in the town and we are fully aware of the responsibility that involves.

"In my first week at the Journal I was thrilled to be invited along to the Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney awards and from that night on I have been inspired by so many wonderful people who call this part of the world home.

"It is only right we play our part too, and we must be a champion for the UK's most easterly town, and strive to make it a great place to live, work and visit.

"I can't wait to get to work."

The Lowestoft Journal team, from left, reporter Jasper King; community editor Reece Hanson; and reporter Mark Boggis. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A familiar face to many in Lowestoft, Mark Boggis will continue his role as senior reporter at the Lowestoft Journal.

Born in Gorleston, Mr Boggis has lived in Lowestoft all of his life bar four years at the University of Leeds studying journalism. 

He has worked a number of roles in Lowestoft over the last two decades since February 2001.

Mr Boggis will be joined in the team by fellow local Jasper King, who has worked for the Journal since September 2020, when he returned to his native east coast after working at Bristol Live.

The trio will be supported in covering the breaking news, events and stories around the town by colleagues from around Norfolk and Suffolk.

Andrew Fitchett, who was Lowestoft Journal editor prior to Mr Hanson's appointment, has moved into a group editor role at Archant and will still be involved in the paper day-to-day.

To get in touch with the Journal's new community editor, email him at reece.hanson@archant.co.uk, or call him on 07974 346406.

