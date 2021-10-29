Give us your nominations for the Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021

Published: 5:00 AM October 29, 2021

Lowestoft's community heroes and brilliant businesses will be celebrated in a new set of awards launched by the Journal.

The Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021 launch today with the aim of celebrating the people who make our community tick, from our shops and pubs, to the volunteers who give so much while asking for little.

The Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021 - Credit: Archant

We also want to highlight and applaud the moments that made you smile, laugh or swell with pride at what our fantastic towns and villages are capable of.

Nurses can be nominated in our awards - Credit: Danielle Booden

To kick things off, we are asking for who you think should be shortlisted in each of our eight categories, using the form below.

We will then take those nominations to create a shortlist, and put the names out to a public vote.

You may also want to watch:

Those with the most votes will be given a prize and a moment in the spotlight in the Journal at the end of the year.

The awards will have eight categories:

Business owner of the year

Pub landlord of the year

Teacher of the year

Community hero

Young person of the year

Moment of the year

Fresh idea of the year (a new event or initiative)

Uniformed hero of the year

Reece Hanson, Lowestoft Journal editor, said the awards were a chance to celebrate everything great about the town, and to look back on an eventful year.

The Lowestoft Journal team, from left, reporter Jasper King; community editor Reece Hanson; and reporter Mark Boggis. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

He said: "We're launching these awards because there are so many exceptional people working tirelessly to make Lowestoft and the surrounding towns and villages a wonderful place to live and work.

"There are so many businesses, teachers, police officers, nurses and community heroes across our area who deserve recognition for what they do in promoting our towns or helping its residents in many ways.

"If you know someone who deserves to be nominated for our Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021, please don't hesitate to put them forward in one of our eight categories to be shortlisted.

"Whether it's a business who goes the extra mile for their customers, a truly inspiring teacher or a pub landlord who is always at the heart of the community, we want to hear about them.

Loading…

Fill in the embedded form above to share your nominations. If you don't have a nomination for a category, don't worry!