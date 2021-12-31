Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021: Community Hero of the Year

This year's Lowestoft Journal Award 2021 for Community Hero of the Year has been awarded to John Ward of Pakefield Community Group.

The Pakefield Community Group is a vital helpline which was set up during the first few days of the first national lockdown in March 2020.

Since then, the group has provided help with shopping, collecting prescriptions, walking dogs and running errands as well as signposting people to other organisations and providing support to those in need.

The group’s chairman, Mr Ward, and his wife Ann have overseen the response – as the couple’s lounge had to be transformed into an office to deal with the demand.

Last month we launched the Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021 to praise all that is good in our towns and villages, from thriving businesses to charity fundraisers and events that captured people's imagination.

Reacting to the news of the win, Mr Ward said: "We are very humbled that the residents of Pakefield and Lowestoft Journal readers voted for us to win this award.

"We couldn't have done all this without the wonderful support from our volunteers but also from those in the community who have helped support us along the way.

"We have seen a recent drop off in referrals in comparison to previous lockdowns.

"But if anymore restrictions are announced soon by the government I anticipate that demand will increase again.

"I would also like to thank my wife Ann who has been by my side throughout all of this as well."