Lowestoft Journal Awards: Your moment of the year

In a year plagued by turmoil, heartache and loss, one saying rings true: "We're all in the same boat."

World-renowned anonymous street artist Banksy painted those very words at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad in August, above a painting depicting three children standing in a boat.

Within hours, the town was abuzz with rumours of whether the artwork was really Banksy, or had simply been inspired by the mysterious figure and carried out by a talented local.

The Nicholas Everitt Park piece wasn't the only one to get the town talking, with a similar style piece appearing in London Road North, on the wall of the former Lowestoft Electrical shop - this time of a child building a sandcastle.

Two more were also quickly spotted - a seagull on the side of a building on the corner of Denmark Road and Katwijk Way above a skip filled with pieces of wood resembling chips, and a rat drinking a cocktail on the sea wall at North Beach, at the bottom of Links Hill.

More had also been discovered in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Cromer, including a couple dancing above a bus stop.

A week after the pieces were discovered, a video called A Great British Spraycation appeared on Banksy's official Instagram page, confirming the work as his.

Immediately, families rushed to the coast to visit the legitimised paintings, offering local businesses a much-needed summer boost.

Sadly, the future of the pieces were soon cast in doubt.

Council security, which began patrolling the pieces, caught a vandal defacing the North Beach piece days after the confirmation, while the 'boat' in Oulton Broad had to be removed before the confirmation as it was blocking a drain.

The owner of the London Road North building removed the lot from the market, before relisting at a higher price,

