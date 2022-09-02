Bonny Babies winners revealed for 2022

The winners of the Lowestoft Journal's Bonny Babies competition have been revealed - Credit: Archant

With hundreds of votes cast, it's now time to reveal the winners of the Lowestoft Journal's Bonny Babies competition for 2022.

The competition, held annually in partnership with Picture Studios, returned earlier this year with dozens of youngsters and their families descending on the London Road North studio to pose for their shoots.

A closely fought vote followed, with hundreds of votes shared between the dozens of youngsters taking part.

To find out the winners of this year's competition, pick up a copy of this week's Lowestoft Journal.

Mat Goddard, managing director of Picture Studios, said: "All the team at Picture Studios had a great time during the Bonny Baby competition this year.

"Our photographers enjoy meeting all the new faces and the buzz in the studio with all the little people excited to come in for their photo shoot.

"The yearly competition seems to come around so quickly, just like our Pets on Parade week that we do and will be coming up again at the beginning of 2023."

Lowestoft Journal's community editor Reece Hanson said: "It's always such a joy to bring back our Bonny Babies competition each year.

"It's great to see so many families taking part this year as always and the team at Picture Studios have done another fantastic job at capturing so many smiling and happy faces.

"It couldn't have been an easy job for our readers to pick a winner, but congratulations to everyone who took part in this year's competition."