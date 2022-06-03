Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons lit in Waveney

The jubilee beacon bursts into life at Sparrow's Nest - Credit: Mick Howes

Beacons have been lit across the Lowestoft and Waveney area to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Large crowds gathered in towns and villages to watch as civic figures lit towering beacons in honour of the Queen's 70 years as monarch.

In Lowestoft there were loud cheers as the town's beacon burst into life on Thursday night.

A large crowd gathered in Sparrow's Nest for the beacon lighting - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Town Council and the Lowestoft and District Branch of the Royal British Legion teamed up to organise a People’s Party in the Park event as a series of music and free events were held throughout the day ahead of the lighting of Britain’s most easterly Jubilee beacon in Sparrow’s Nest.

A clifftop event at Pakefield saw people gather to celebrate the jubilee.

The jubilee beacon at Pakefield bursts into spectacular life - Credit: Mick Howes

There was a service of celebration at Pakefield Church followed by the lighting of the clifftop beacon.

A large crowd gathered in Pakefield for the beacon lighting ceremony - Credit: Mick Howes

Send your pictures of beacons being lit in the Waveney area to anthony.carroll@archant.co.uk