Awareness and funds raised as walk for brave Drew hailed a success
- Credit: Mick Howes
Family, friends and supporters have rallied round to back a brave one-year-old boy fighting an extremely rare muscle condition.
More than 20 people turned out to take part in a sponsored walk that raised funds and awareness of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
Organised by the family of Drew Denny, the fundraising event was hailed a success.
After Drew had been born on July 23 last year and diagnosed with DMD on Boxing Day, the inaugural fundraiser last Saturday was organised by his parents Zak Denny and Molly Pitts as it took place just over a week after the brave youngster's first birthday.
With DMD classified as a rare disease, to be diagnosed with this genetic disease is very rare, but with Drew's parents being told that their beloved baby boy - then aged just five months - had DMD was even rarer, as the symptoms are not usually visible until boys are aged between three and five.
Ms Pitts and Mr Denny, from south Lowestoft, set up a new support group on Facebook entitled 'Living with DMD #DrewsWay' and determined to help Drew's plight - while raising funds and awareness of DMD - they organised the 'Our first steps!' walk on July 31 to help raise funds and awareness of the Action Duchenne charity.
With the walk totalling seven miles - from the South Pier in Lowestoft to Kessingland and back - family, friends and supporters stepped out for the sponsored walk that is helping fund research and a cure for DMD via its JustGiving page.
Mr Denny said he was "delighted" that more than £1900 had already been raised and he thanked everyone that had donated.
He added: “I want to thank Hanif Jaffer for donating bottle of water for the walkers.”
With the sponsored walk started by the Deputy Mayor, Nasima Begum, she said: “I studied biomedicine at UEA and we did a topic on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and other muscular degenerative diseases.
"It was 10 years ago so my knowledge is very limited but I know that at present there is no cure and all the money being raised goes towards trying to develop a cure and into research to try to help people to live with the disease and to give them as good a quality of life as possible."