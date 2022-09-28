'Fantastic' mural of endangered seabird is 'an inspiration' for pupils

ATM helps children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft paint a flock of small kittiwakes on a wall at the school. - Credit: Mick Howes

A brand new mural of an endangered seabird is continuing to engage enthusiastic children at a coastal primary school.

As nationally renowned street artist ATM continues to create a new kittiwake mural at the entrance to Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft, he teamed up with pupils this week as a flock of seabirds were created to take flight on the school grounds.

The kittiwake mural created by ATM on a large wall at the entrance to Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The eighth mural at the school, on St Margaret’s Road in Lowestoft, forms part of Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Wild Mural Trail - with Lowestoft Rising, and its Cultural Education Partnership, funding the kittiwake project.

A Suffolk Wildlife Trust (SWT) spokesman thanked the Lowestoft Cultural Education Partnership and Lowestoft Town Council for all their support and generous funding.

Phil Aves, chair of the Lowestoft Rising Cultural Education Partnership, said: "The Lowestoft Cultural Education partnership is pleased to be working with SWT and ATM to bring this fantastic work into a school setting and to see children engaged in the process.

"The fact the school were involved in choosing the Kittiwakes as their bird of choice for this mural is wonderful.

Pupils at Northfield creating artwork inspired by Lowestoft. - Credit: Kayleigh Jowers/Suffolk Wildlife Trust

"We hope that this piece of work will lead to further mural work across other schools in due course.”

With the street artist painting one of Lowestoft’s familiar nesting kittiwakes, he joined pupils last week during some conservation themed activities organised by staff at the school and supported by SWT and the Lowestoft Kittiwake Partnership.

This has seen pupils enjoy a field trip to the beach led by SWT’s Learning Team, create their own sculptures inspired by Lowestoft as part of a school art trail and enjoy classroom-based lessons about wildlife and nature.

ATM helps children at Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy in Lowestoft paint a flock of small kittiwakes on a wall at the school. - Credit: Mick Howes

And on Tuesday, September 27, ATM helped the children paint a flock of small kittiwakes on another outside wall at the school.

Kelly Chillman, lead science teacher at Northfield, said: "ATM visited all the classes to tell the students what it was like to be an artist.

"He showed the children a video of his work which demonstrated his lifelong love of nature and featured his passion for painting birds threatened with extinction.

Pupils and staff at Northfield doing bird poses in front of the kittiwake mural. - Credit: Kayleigh Jowers/Suffolk Wildlife Trust

"Having the mural of a kittiwake on our wall is a big thing for us and we are using it as inspiration for the children - raising their awareness of wildlife and conservation in general.

"ATM then helped the children to use stencils to start painting a flock of small kittiwakes on an outside wall at the school.

"We plan to continue this work to cover the whole wall with kittiwakes as a reminder of working with ATM - which was fantastic."

A themed conservation learning day throughout the school last week was hailed a success as each year group created collages using recycled material.

Children from Northfield with the completed collages of Lowestoft landmarks using recycled material. - Credit: Mick Howes

Iain Owens, headteacher at the school, said: "Northfield are thrilled to be involved in this project.

"At Northfield St Nicholas Primary, as at all Reach2 schools, we know how important it is that the children get a chance to understand local environmental issues and with project this they get a chance to play a part in raising awareness in learning about and helping protect some of the seabirds and wildlife that are important to the Lowestoft environment.

Pupils at Northfield creating artwork inspired by Lowestoft. - Credit: Kayleigh Jowers/Suffolk Wildlife Trust

"We have been very lucky not only to have the Kittiwake mural painted on our school building but also for the children to get to work with an established British artist to design and create a complimentary mural on the back wall of the school which some of the children have been able to get hands on to create."

Michael Strand, community fundraising manager at SWT, said: "Suffolk Wildlife Trust would like to thank Lowestoft Cultural Education Partnership and Lowestoft Town Council for their support of the kittiwake mural and associated learning elements organised for Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy over the past week.

Pupils at Northfield creating artwork inspired by Lowestoft. - Credit: Kayleigh Jowers/Suffolk Wildlife Trust

"Meeting the artist, ATM, undertaking creative tasks using recycled materials and spending a day on a nearby beach learning about local wildlife has provided a range of opportunities for children to be inspired by nature that is linked to the heritage of the whole school community."

Councillor Andy Pearce of Lowestoft Town Council added: “Kittiwakes globally are declining and threatened, but the population of kittiwakes here in Lowestoft is bucking the trend and thriving.

Kittiwakes nesting on buildings in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The Lowestoft kittiwakes are therefore important for the conservation of the species as a whole and offer hope for the future of these birds.

"Lowestoft Town Council is committed to help build a future for both people and wildlife in Lowestoft, and fully supports the ethos and aims of the Lowestoft Kittiwake Partnership.

Lowestoft Kittiwake Partnership members with ATM and children from Northfield in front of kittiwake mural. - Credit: Kayleigh Jowers/Suffolk Wildlife Trust

"The town council also supports the education and future of our children and was delighted to be able to contribute towards the funding of this mural.”