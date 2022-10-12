Lowestoft's FA Cup winners and Lionesses reunite for special anniversary

Former Lowestoft Ladies teammates and England internationals reunited ahead of England vs USA on Friday, October 7. - Credit: Angela Poppy/The FA via Getty Images

Lowestoft's FA Cup winners reunited under the famous Wembley arch as part of a celebration of the women's game.

Friday's clash between England and the USA celebrated 50 years since the first England women's international - a 3-2 win over Scotland in November 1972.

That squad, along with others who represented their country over the years, received a "euphoric" reception as they were presented to the Wembley crowd at half time of the Lionesses' 2-1 win on October 7.

Lowestoft Ladies FC, who won the FA Cup in 1982. - Credit: Archant Library accessed via Local Recall (localrecall.co.uk)

Lowestoft Ladies, known as the Waves, emerged as one of the pioneers of the women's game during the 1970s and early 1980s, boasting several England internationals who were also in attendance on Friday, including Angela Poppy and Vicky Johnson, now Sartain.

Miss Poppy first played for England in 1976 in a Home Internationals clash with Wales. She would score on her debut, and go on to pick up four more caps.

She said: "On Friday, it was like I was meeting my ordinary mates but then we were walking down Wembley Way and it was all beyond our expectations.

Former Lowestoft Ladies and England internationals reunite on Wembley Way ahead of England vs USA on Friday, October 7. - Credit: Angela Poppy

"We went into the Lionesses bar as VIPs and my old teammates were there, who I hadn't seen for about 45 years. There are just no words to describe it.

"The reception we got from the crowd was just phenomenal. I couldn't believe the adulation, it was remarkable.

"It was a weekend I'll never forget and I didn't want it to end."

Former England international and Lowestoft Ladies' FA Cup winner Vicky Johnson, now Sartain, at Wembley. - Credit: The FA via Getty Images

Mrs Sartain made six appearances for England, and featured on the bench a number of times as she sought to displace the captain at the time from her right back role.

Her first cap came against Belgium in May 1980 in Oslo. The ex-Tottenham defender later signed for Lowestoft Ladies and was part of the squad that won the 1982 FA Cup.

She said: "I can't describe how it felt to be part of Friday.

"It was a fantastic experience in every way, not just being involved but meeting up with old players and friends, and the reception from the crowd as we walked around the pitch was just unbelievable.

"They were cheering and clapping and thanking us.

Former England international and Lowestoft Ladies' FA Cup winner Vicky Johnson, now Sartain, at Wembley. - Credit: The FA via Getty Images

"I am very proud to have played for England. There is no way to describe putting on an England shirt, receiving your first cap and standing for the national anthem.

"It's such a euphoric moment and something you never forget.

"The girls who played before all made sacrifices, like all amateur players, juggling full-time jobs and families, and everything was self-funded.

"The players now are superstars and deserve everything they get, and I'm really proud to have helped pave the way for them.

The 1976 England squad, featuring Angela Poppy (bottom row, far right). - Credit: Courtesy of Angela Poppy

Miss Poppy also spoke of her pride at representing her country.

She said: "I got five caps, but they feel like 500.

"Pulling on an England shirt was something I'd dreamed of as a child playing on the patch of ground outside my house with the boys at a very young age.

Former Lowestoft Ladies and England international Angela Poppy with current England star Leah Williamson. - Credit: Angela Poppy

"I never envisaged it would happen. It wasn't recognised as anything great, but that's changed now.

"I sat and watched the Euros this summer mesmerised at how far they've come since my day, and I hope that continues."

Former Lowestoft Ladies and England right back Vicky Johnson, now Sartain, with current England and Barcelona right back Lucy Bronze. - Credit: Vicky Sartain

Her former Lowestoft and England teammate Mrs Sartain said she "kicked every ball" watching the tournament at home this summer.

She said: "It was emotional but fantastic to see.

"I was kicking every ball and shouting at the TV like most football fans watching.

England manager Sarina Wiegman with former Lowestoft Ladies fullback Vicky Johnson, now Sartain. - Credit: Vicky Sartain

"It could have been us 40 years ago but it wasn't our time."

The Waves' crowning moment came in 1982, as a 2-0 victory over Cleveland Spartans, now known as Middlesborough Women, clinched the FA Cup at Loftus Road.

Yet just a year later, their story was to be cut short.

Lowestoft Ladies celebrating with the FA Cup at Loftus Road - Credit: Archant Library accessed via Local Recall (localrecall.co.uk)

The history-making squad would never play another season together as their division, the South East Regional League, folded shortly after the cup triumph.

The team's easterly location saw a number of leagues refuse to allow them to join, forcing the club to fold.

Mrs Sartain said: "We were a top team in the country, but no one would travel to play us.

"It just wouldn't happen now."

The full-back was invited along to see the national side take on Spain at Carrow Road in the Arnold Clark Cup in February, and says the team inspired her to get involved in the sport again - taking up walking football at Kirkley and Pakefield's ground, with Miss Poppy following suit.