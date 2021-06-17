'Life and soul of the party': Lowestoft pub boss remembered

Published: 1:34 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM June 17, 2021

A "Lowestoft legend" who cracked down on drugs, ran several popular pubs and followed his team around Europe has been remembered after his death.

Richard Longley, known as Dick, lost his battle with pancreatic cancer aged 75, earlier this month.

The former Lowestoft Police officer turned publican was a popular figure around the town and was hailed a "true gentleman".

Dick Longley was hailed as the "life and soul of the party." - Credit: Jackie Tayler

His daughter Jackie Tayler, said: "He was with Lowestoft Police in the 1970s, coming over from the force in Newmarket, and during that time he joined the drugs squad and CID.

"He was involved in numerous arrests in relation to drug abuse and dealing.

"He also played and helped manage the Lowestoft Police football team.

"I imagine his proudest moment was getting his commendation for due diligence and arrests in the town."

Dick Longley, who was hailed a 'true gentleman' and 'Lowestoft legend'. - Credit: Jackie Tayler

After leaving his role in the 1980s, Mr Longley became a publican, taking over a number of pubs around Waveney.

These included the Globe, the Bank Stores, the Kirkley, the Factory Arms and the Marquis of Lorne, in Lowestoft, as well as the Crown and the Star in Beccles.

Mrs Tayler said: "He was the life and soul of the party and a very sociable bloke and his reputation followed him throughout Suffolk.

"A lot of the tributes we have had have labelled him as a true gentleman and a Lowestoft legend, which I think is lovely."

Dick Longley ran the Lowestoft Leeds United fan club and arranged trips to Elland Road, as well as around Europe. - Credit: Jackie Tayler

Mr Longley also ran a Lowestoft branch of the Leeds United fan club, following his team around Europe in the process.

Mrs Tayler said: "His heart, he would always say, was in Yorkshire.

"He ran the Lowestoft Leeds United fan club and would arrange big coach trips up to Elland Road, but more famously he would arrange big trips all around Europe when they were in the UEFA Cup.

"He knew he was dying and he said Leeds returning to the Premier League last season was one of the things he could die happy with.

Dick Longley on Lowestoft seafront. - Credit: Jackie Tayler

"In his later years he became quite lonely, but his greatest pleasure was to sit on his mobility scooter outside the Britten Centre, and he got real comfort from all of the Lowestoftians who would stop and talk to him about their time in the pub or the police."

Mr Longley was born in Ipswich and had six grandchildren, who "brought him great joy", Mrs Tayler said.