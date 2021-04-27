Free 'Our Parks' fitness classes to take centre stage in East Suffolk

Published: 10:50 AM April 27, 2021

An initiative that helps encourage people to stay healthy and active will see free workouts carried out on parks and green spaces in East Suffolk from next month.

'Our Parks' will hit two areas of Lowestoft and two facilities in Leiston with weekly classes starting in May.

Working with East Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council, 'Our Parks' will be running free workouts on Britten Field and Normanston Park in Lowestoft as well as at Leiston Recreation Ground and King George's Park in Leiston.

Normanston Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Archant

Since launching in London in 2014, Our Parks - founded by entrepreneur and fitness expert Born Barikor - works with 30 boroughs running more than 300 classes a week.

And now Our Parks have chosen Suffolk for their first multi-regional programme, which will support the work of Suffolk’s Most Active County partnership.

You may also want to watch:

Stuart Keeble, Director of Public Health, said: “This will provide residents with a fantastic opportunity to come together safely and take part in regular exercise activities outdoors within their community at no cost.”

The programme of weekly classes being offered will be suitable for all fitness levels and will start on May 1.

All classes will be Covid secure and are bookable at www.ourparks.org.uk