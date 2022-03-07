External works set for go ahead around town's leisure centre

A series of external works to upgrade the site around Lowestoft’s main sports centre - including new bike facilities - look set to be given the green light.

Plans centring around "various external works" at Water Lane Leisure Centre were lodged with East Suffolk Council in January.

A scheme submitted by agents CBW Group Ltd on behalf of the applicant East Suffolk Council will be voted on at a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee North tomorrow (Tuesday, March 8).

Councillors will be told planning officers recommend approval of the proposed development, subject to conditions.

A planning report to councillors states: "Planning permission is sought for an array of works, comprising: relocation of the bin store, replacement of existing gravel margin around courts with tarmac, erection of new bike rack and upgrade of existing bike store, and landscaping works to the southern boundary.

"The proposed works are considered to respect the character and appearance of the area and would provide additional facilities and upgrades to the site to allow it to continue successful operation."

With planning permission sought for various external works to the leisure centre it adds: "The proposal includes the introduction of 10 stainless steel hoops for cycles at the front of the building, as well as the introduction of a new canopy on an existing cycle hoops/bike rack towards the front of the building.

"The proposed additional cycle rack as well as the introduction of a canopy above an existing rack is not considered to have any adverse impacts on the character and appearance of the area.

"Neither will it have any adverse amenity or highway safety implications.

"It will however provide additional cycle storage on site, as well as improvement of existing facilities to provide a higher quality and useable storage area.

"This is all a positive for promoting sustainable transport and reducing reliance on cars."

With no third-party representations having been received, a design and access statement from the agents added: "The development will not only provide enhancement to the site but also the wider area and improve the surrounding street scene."

With the application recommended for approval subject to conditions, it concludes: "The principle and detail of the development is considered to be acceptable and in compliance with relevant development plan policies."