Approval for 'improved facilities' around town's leisure centre

The site of the proposed cycle store improvements at the front from Water Lane in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A series of external works to "improve facilities" and upgrade the site around Lowestoft’s main sports centre have been given the go-ahead.

On Tuesday, March 8, East Suffolk Council's planning committee north unanimously approved plans for "various external works" at Water Lane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft.

Water Lane leisure centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A scheme - including new bike facilities - submitted by agents CBW Group Ltd on behalf of the applicant East Suffolk Council was lodged with the council in January.

The external works - including relocation of the bin store, replacement of existing gravel margin around courts with tarmac, erection of new bike rack and upgrade of existing bike store and landscaping works to the southern boundary - were approved subject to conditions.

With "the introduction of 10 stainless steel hoops for cycles at the front of the building, as well as the introduction of a new canopy on an existing cycle hoops/bike rack towards the front of the building", the council's planning officer Matthew Gee said the various external works "will be an improvement to the area" with "improved facilities for the leisure centre."