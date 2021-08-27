Leisure centre set for further improvements after £1m refurbishment

Published: 12:15 AM August 27, 2021

A leisure complex at the centre of a £1m refurbishment is set to undergo further improvement work.

New work will see Waterlane Leisure Centre's roofs, some of which date back to 1975, replaced or re-covered, with further work in the soft play area, spin studio, squash court and gym changing area starting on September 6.

As a result of work, the soft play area will close for three months, while the spin studio will be relocated to the old dance studio and changing rooms will be relocated upstairs.

Work will be carried out by the council's development partners Pulse Design & Build using funds from East Suffolk Council, and is set to be completed by Easter 2022.

Councillor Letitia Smith, cabinet member for the communities, leisure and tourism, said: “Over the past five years, we have invested significantly in our leisure centres to deliver refreshed, state-of-the art facilities which can be enjoyed by everyone in our communities.

"The recent refurbishment at Waterlane Leisure Centre has brought the facility up to the high standards we expect from all our leisure centres and we can now focus on carrying out essential improvements to roof areas to ensure it withstands the natural elements for many more years to come.

“We have worked closely with Everyone Active to ensure there is minimal disruption to customers during this time and I would personally like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience whilst the work is taking place.”

Everyone Active have contacted all customers to notify them of the temporary changes to accommodate the upcoming improvement works.

Stuart Jardine, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: "We would like to thank our customers for their patience and we will keep them fully updated as the works progress."

The extensive refurbishment, which was completed in April 2021, included replacing the equipment and flooring in the gym, upgrading the lighting, and adding new flooring in the sports hall, as well as redecorating throughout.

The teaching pool's moveable floor and pool tiles were also repaired during the works.