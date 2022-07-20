Yacht from Belgium in trouble off coast sparks lifeboat call

A yacht from Belgium that was struggling to sail in light winds after suffering engine failure sparked a call out.

The voluntary crew of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat responded to a call to assist the 11-metre yacht - which had two people on board - after it got into difficulties off the Suffolk coast.

Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat Patsy Knight was alerted at 1.19pm on Tuesday, July 19, following reports that the Belgian yacht was in difficulties one mile east of Pakefield.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: “The two people on board the 11m yacht told us that they had left Southwold earlier and their vessel's engine had failed when nearing Lowestoft.

"They were struggling to sail in light winds and we decided that it was necessary to tow the vessel into the harbour.

"We arrived there at 2.10pm and moored the yacht in the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club marina."