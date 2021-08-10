News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lifeboat tows in motor cruiser with engine problems

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:44 PM August 10, 2021   
The Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat, Bridie O’Shea, tows in the pleasure craft after it got into difficulties off Lowestoft.

The Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat, Bridie O'Shea, tows in the pleasure craft after it got into difficulties off Lowestoft.

A motor cruiser that suffered engine problems sparked a speedy response from a lifeboat crew.

The Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat, Bridie O’Shea, was called out on Saturday after a pleasure craft got into difficulties off Lowestoft.

Lowestoft RNLI coxswain John Fox said: "We were called by UK Coastguard at 4.20pm on August 7 to assist a 35ft vessel that was struggling to make headway two and a half miles north-east of Lowestoft.

“When we reached the vessel the two people on board told us that it had lost power in one engine.

"We assessed his situation, and it was agreed that the best action was to connect a towline to bring the craft safely through the pier heads.

"We were initially going to escort the vessel, but the skipper wasn't sure the engine would keep going and if it failed near the harbour entrance it would be quite dangerous.”

Once in the harbour the cruiser berthed in the yacht marina by itself as the lifeboat returned at 5.15pm.

