Lowestoft Journal > News

'An honour': Platinum Jubilee medals awarded to lifeboat crew

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:00 AM September 8, 2022
Members of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat are presented their medals by Lord Somerleyton. 

Members of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat are presented their medals by Lord Somerleyton. - Credit: Mick Howes

Members of a lifeboat crew have been awarded Platinum Jubilee medals marking the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The medals were handed out to volunteers of the Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat by Lord Somerleyton last Tuesday, August 30 at a special celebration event in front of their families gathered at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club.

Medals were presented to Paul Carter, Tamer Okasha, Karl Jackson, Nigel Lyman, Philip Holdsworth, Andy Smith, Vanessa Shilling and George Webster.

Others unable to attend but who also received medals included John Fox, Michael Robbins, Ben Arlow, James Tacon, Michael Beadle, Stuart Edmonds and Gary Horton.

Lowestoft Lifeboat Station Operations Manager, Paul Carter, said: “It is a privilege and an honour to be recognised as one of Her Majesty’s Rescue Services and an honour to be presented with our jubilee medals by Lord Somerleyton”.

The medals have been awarded to serving members of the emergency services, among others, and act as a token of the nation’s thanks to those who diligently serve the public.

