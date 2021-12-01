Close quizzing as knowledge is tested for Lowestoft Lifeboat Shield

The winning ‘Navigators’ team with the Lowestoft Lifeboat quiz trophy presented by RNLI crewman Ben Arlow. - Credit: Mick Howes

Competition was close at the Lowestoft Lifeboat quiz with entrants racking their brains as they searched for the answers to a range of teasing questions.

The annual quiz and fish and chips evening at the Masonic Hall was organised by Lowestoft Lifeboat shop fundraisers and attracted almost 100 quizzers forming 17 teams - including two tables of lifeboat crew - to compete for the AMEC Shield.

A local team named ‘Navigators’ who all met at a youth club in Lowestoft managed to win the trophy, but the result was close with runners-up ‘Shell Seekers’ missing out by just one point.

Question master Paul Packham read out the five rounds of challenging questions ranging from geography, sport, music, films, and general knowledge.

The Lowestoft RNLI fundraising committee wish to thank all who took part in the quiz, which raised £628 for the lifeboat charity.