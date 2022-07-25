News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Yacht 'struggling' in conditions towed to safety by lifeboat crew

Mark Boggis

Published: 11:37 AM July 25, 2022
The yacht being towed in by Lowestoft Lifeboat.

The yacht being towed in by Lowestoft Lifeboat. - Credit: Lowestoft RNLI

The voluntary crew of a Suffolk lifeboat put their training into practice while they were at sea on an exercise.

Lowestoft Lifeboat ‘Patsy Knight’ spotted a yacht in trouble while they were on a regular Sunday morning training session.

Having noticed the yacht earlier in the morning, when later it had not moved much the lifeboat crew made contact with the sailors to check on their welfare.

Deputy second coxswain Philip Holdsworth said: "We approached the 20-foot yacht which was just north of Lowestoft Harbour entrance to see if they needed assistance.

"On the yacht were two men, a woman and a dog and they were struggling to make headway against the tide and with a strong south-west wind blowing.

"We decided that a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist them.”

The yacht was brought safely into the harbour arriving just after noon on July 24.

