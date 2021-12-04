Families flock to coastal town centre ahead of switch-on event

Festive fun for all has attracted lots of families to Lowestoft for an afternoon of entertainment.

Crowds have been flocking to the town centre ahead of the return of the Christmas lights switch-on spectacular.

The Christmas tree ahead of the lights switch-on event in Lowestoft town centre. - Credit: Mick Howes

After Lowestoft’s Christmas lights switch-on event had been put on hold last year amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, a Victorian-themed event has attracted a good turnout of people.

The organisation behind Lowestoft's Business Improvement District - Lowestoft Vision, which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - has been hosting an afternoon of fun and entertainment on December 4.

A 'Charles Dickens - A Christmas Carol' theme is transforming the town centre, historic High Street, Bevan Street East and Suffolk Road in Lowestoft with shops and businesses taking part by staff dressing up in Victorian costumes.

Among them was Lisa Davies and staff at Paperworks Books & Prints, who said it was "nice to be a part" of the festive fun, and that they would be open until 5.30pm to 6pm this evening.

Lisa Davies at Paperworks Books & Prints in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

She said: "We have had a good turnout of people coming into the shop."

Characters from 'A Christmas Carol' - Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Peter Cratchit and the Ghost of Christmas yet to come - have been roaming the historic High Street and town centre.

A Victorian wordsearch competition is also taking centre stage as entrants have the chance to win a Christmas hamper by searching for hidden letters in shops throughout the town.

To take part, just pick up a form from the stage crew or in various shops, find the letters around town and get the forms back to the stage crew by 4pm - with the winner to be announced by Scrooge before the lights are officially switched on.

With entertainment hitting the stage from 3pm, the lights switch-on is due to take place at 5pm.

The Christmas tree in The Triangle on the High Street ahead of the lights switch-on event in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Town Council is also hosting a special Christmas market on the Triangle Market, which will include music from My Choir Rocks and The Marina Ukulele Orchestra.

Among the stallholders at the market, was the Friends of Dip Farm who were running a tombola.

Paul Woolner and Wendy Brooks at the Friends of Dip Farm tombola stall on Lowestoft High Street. - Credit: Mick Howes

To coincide with Christmas lights festive events across the district, East Suffolk Council has been offering free parking in council-owned car parks in Lowestoft from 4pm today (Saturday, December 4.)