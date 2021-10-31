Covid volunteers' efforts recognised at special event
- Credit: Mick Howes
A group of kindhearted locals have been hailed for their voluntary efforts.
When there was a need, there was a a call to come forward - as Lowestoft Lions volunteered with the stewarding arrangements for Covid vaccinations.
The call to help at the Kirkley Mill Health Centre in South Lowestoft was celebrated as the group came together for a special thank you buffet.
During the past 10 months in excess of 60,000 vaccinations have been completed at Kirkley Mill and the smooth running of the sessions was partly due to the help offered by volunteers with stewarding.
At a gathering held at the Ivy House Hotel in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, Lion vice president Eric Moore said: "Lowestoft Lions, through Michael Cook and his wife Carolyn, were approached to steward the patients arriving for their vaccinations.
"They soon realised that extra help was needed, not only from members of the Lions club but other willing volunteers.
"Fortunately, several volunteers came forward.
"Subsequently they turned out on numerous occasions to undertake car park stewarding and to offer a meet and greet welcome.
"They were there in good and bad weather for which we are really grateful".
Keith Parton, of Ivy House, who donated the buffet, added: "When I went for my first vaccination at Kirkley Mill in January, it was snowing.
"When I went for my second jab, we had a rainstorm and on both occasions the Lions and their helpers were there.
"I loved the way they controlled everything, and I just really want to say thank you.
"It is a pleasure for Ivy House to acknowledge what they have done, and it is our way of showing our appreciation".
Sessions for booster Covid vaccinations are expected to continue at Kirkley Mill Health Centre on selected dates.