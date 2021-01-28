Pictures show how Lowestoft life has changed under lockdown

Gallery

Published: 3:16 PM January 28, 2021

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with people heading out for their allotted daily exercise with strolls on the beach at Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Socially distanced strolls along the beach, exercising on the Southern Broads and deserted streets have provided a snapshot of what the latest lockdown looks like in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with a deserted Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

These photographs taken in Pakefield, Lowestoft and Oulton Broad, show the continuing impact of coronavirus restrictions in a coastal town.

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with signs displaying the businesses that are closed. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The images of almost deserted streets alongside a few people out heading out for their allotted daily exercise with strolls along the prom and beach.

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with almost deserted streets. A view of Lowestoft town centre. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with strolls along the beach at Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with strolls along north Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Taken across Lowestoft last week, the images show others on the Broads, socially distanced queues at a coffee shop, a family walking down London Road North and businesses displaying customer notice signs stating that they are either "closed until further notice" or open for click and collect.

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with signs listing the businesses that are closed. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with signs displaying the businesses that are open for click and collect. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown in Oulton Broad. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with people queuing at The Old Dairy coffee shop in Oulton Broad. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with an almost deserted Lowestoft town centre. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Speaking earlier this month, Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, said that the next few weeks would be tough as he praised people for their resolve throughout the pandemic, adding: "We absolutely must follow the guidance laid down, to the letter, and do our bit to help slow the spread of the virus if we can."

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with high water on Oulton Broad. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

However, it was reported this week that police were getting more calls from people losing patience with their neighbours or work colleagues who are persistently flouting Covid rules - with fixed penalty notices increasingly being used.

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with seaside strolls on the beach. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with almost deserted streets. A view of Lowestoft promenade. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft in lockdown. These photos capture the third national lockdown with people out in Lowestoft town centre. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes