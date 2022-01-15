Former Grade II listed Post Office to be restored to former glory

The former Grade II listed post office in London Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Conservation works to repair a Grade II listed former Post Office in Lowestoft are set to begin.

The former Post Office, in London Road North, was built for the town and served to combine several other sites which existed across Lowestoft prior to the 1880s.

The building has gone through several phases of development between the 1880s and early 20th century.

And now work will start from January 17 to repair the building and restore the original appearance of the Post Office.

Planning and listed building consent has been approved for works to fix the roof, repair the windows, carry out conservation of stonework on the façade and reconfigure the ground floor windows to restore the entrance to the central bay of the building, as per the original design.

The existing ramp will also be repositioned to improve the appearance of the building.

It will be funded through the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), Historic England and East Suffolk Council and delivered in partnership with Lowestoft Town Council and East Suffolk Building Preservation Trust.

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director for Historic England said: “As we start the new year, it’s exciting to see work commencing to repair Lowestoft’s historic Grade II listed former Post Office.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to see heritage restoration work in action, bringing this landmark local building back into use.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for Economic Development added: “This restoration work will greatly improve the appearance of this symbolic Lowestoft building and ensure it can be enjoyed in years to come.

"We are also looking forward to inviting local residents to learn more about heritage conservation as part of this restoration work.”

Funding will also be made available for the conservation repairs through the Towns Fund, money which has been allocated to East Suffolk Council from central government to drive the sustainable economic regeneration of towns.

Local contractors R G Carter are undertaking the work which is expected to be completed by early summer.

The repair works will help facilitate a new use for the building, plans for which are to be announced later in the year.