Man claims supermarket fuel was contaminated as he reveals £200 repair bill

Kessingland man Anthony Graham - Credit: Anthony Graham/ Google Maps

A man whose car broke down less than two miles after filling up his tank has claimed a supermarket's petrol station sold him contaminated fuel.

Anthony Graham, 59, who lives in Kessingland, said his Skoda Fabia was on its "last dregs" when he put in £71.65 worth of E10 unleaded fuel at Asda's petrol station in Horn Hill, Lowestoft.

Mr Graham got to the junction of Long Road but said his car "stopped dead" and he was towed to Church Motors, in Kessingland, who confirmed the fuel had been contaminated.

But an Asda spokesman has denied the claims and advised there are "no signs" of contamination of fuel at the site.

After being charged £130 to fix his car at the garage, Mr Graham said the incident, which happened on Wednesday, May 18, has left him more than £200 out of pocket in total.

Tony Graham's Skoda Fabia - Credit: Tony Graham

He said: "It's very frustrating. The fuel I put in was supposed to last for a month but it's lasted less than two miles.

"It's not great in this climate with the rising cost of living."

Mr Graham, who is semi-disabled, said he relied on his car to get to the shops and said the incident had impacted him.

"When the car was breaking down, I was very worried because it just cut out suddenly," he said.

Tony Graham - Credit: Tony Graham

"There was lots of traffic about at the time but luckily some people got out of their cars and helped push it on to the grass verge and out the way."

Mr Graham claimed Asda have "shut him down" every time he has raised the issue.

He said: "I've sent several emails but they haven't wanted to know.

"With a nearly empty tank, I just wanted to swing in as I usually use Morrison's up the other end of town.

"I won't ever use Asda again."

Asda petrol station in Lowestoft - Credit: Google Maps

Paul Crisp, an employee at Church Motors, confirmed the fuel had been contaminated but did not know what with.

He said: "It was contaminated. The car wouldn't run with the fuel it had in it.

"We drained the fuel system and filled it with petrol and away it went."

Mr Crisp added that although he had seen contaminated fuel before, it doesn't happen often.

He said: "We normally see it when someone puts the incorrect fuel into the vehicle.

"In this case, the fuel did smell of petrol but I can't confirm what the fuel was contaminated with."

An Asda spokesman said: "We have advised Mr Graham that we have not received any other complaints about the fuel at our Lowestoft petrol station. There are no signs of a contamination of the fuel at this site.’’