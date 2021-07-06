News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal

Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:30 PM July 6, 2021    Updated: 3:52 PM July 6, 2021
reckless lowestoft man

The reckless man was seen climbing up the bridge on Sunday morning - Credit: shann1710 - TikTok

A man who was videoed climbing up a bridge has been criticised as 'dangerous and reckless.'

Video footage which emerged on the social media platform TikTok, shows a man climbing up the bascule bridge in Lowestoft while it was up on Sunday morning (July 4).

A spokeswoman for the Associated British Ports (ABP) said they are working with Highways England to make sure a dangerous incident like this does not happen again.

bascule bridge lowestoft

The man had left the scene once police arrived. - Credit: shann1710 - TikTok

The spokeswoman said: “ABP is aware of the incident that took place on Sunday morning on Bascule Bridge and we are working with Highways England, who are the owners of the bridge, to ensure that there is no repetition of this reckless and dangerous act.”

Roy Doe is a senior engineer for Highways England and warned about the dangers of doing acts like this.

He said: “We are aware of an incident that took place on Sunday on Bascule Bridge when a member of the public deliberately jumped a safety barrier and climbed the bridge that was in the process of opening.

"This is an extremely dangerous act and the perpetrator was risking his life.

"Safety is Highways England’s top priority, and we strongly urge people not to carry out such dangerous acts.

"We will be reviewing procedures with our contractor, Associated British Ports, to ensure that acts like this cannot be repeated."

Suffolk Police also attended to the scene but once they had arrived the man had left.

A spokeswoman for the police said: "Police were called shortly before 11.20am on July 4 following a concern for safety of a male.

"The male left the area a short time later."

