Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge
- Credit: shann1710 - TikTok
A man who was videoed climbing up a bridge has been criticised as 'dangerous and reckless.'
Video footage which emerged on the social media platform TikTok, shows a man climbing up the bascule bridge in Lowestoft while it was up on Sunday morning (July 4).
A spokeswoman for the Associated British Ports (ABP) said they are working with Highways England to make sure a dangerous incident like this does not happen again.
The spokeswoman said: “ABP is aware of the incident that took place on Sunday morning on Bascule Bridge and we are working with Highways England, who are the owners of the bridge, to ensure that there is no repetition of this reckless and dangerous act.”
Roy Doe is a senior engineer for Highways England and warned about the dangers of doing acts like this.
He said: “We are aware of an incident that took place on Sunday on Bascule Bridge when a member of the public deliberately jumped a safety barrier and climbed the bridge that was in the process of opening.
"This is an extremely dangerous act and the perpetrator was risking his life.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft fire crew rescue woman with bike lock stuck around her neck
- 2 Cable fault knocks out power to hundreds of homes and businesses
- 3 Man videoed climbing and dangling off Lowestoft bridge
- 4 Joy for primary school with 'wonderful' scooter storage pod award
- 5 Driver who killed friend in A12 crash 'tragedy' given community order
- 6 Elderly woman hit by car in town centre
- 7 Man arrested in police raid that nets drugs and cash
- 8 Popular radio programme to broadcast live from Lowestoft
- 9 Vandals throw ice cream sign and furniture into pond at Lowestoft park
- 10 Funding sought to restore 'landmark' town hall
"Safety is Highways England’s top priority, and we strongly urge people not to carry out such dangerous acts.
"We will be reviewing procedures with our contractor, Associated British Ports, to ensure that acts like this cannot be repeated."
Suffolk Police also attended to the scene but once they had arrived the man had left.
A spokeswoman for the police said: "Police were called shortly before 11.20am on July 4 following a concern for safety of a male.
"The male left the area a short time later."