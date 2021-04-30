'I cried' - Man devastated after £5,000 Lambretta scooter stolen and burned

Published: 4:43 PM April 30, 2021

A man has described the moment he cried after finding his stolen Lambretta scooter dating back to 1965 had been set on fire.

Stephen Mulley, 53, from Lowestoft had his scooter stolen from his garden shed after the lock was cut at some point between 8.30pm on Saturday, April 24, and 7.50am on Sunday, April 25, on Beresford Road, Lowestoft.

It was then found burned out on Wednesday, April 28, in fields near to Pleasurewood Hills.

Mr Mulley, who collects the historical vehicles and owns three others, said he can not understand why anyone would choose to burn the vehicle, worth £5,000 according to police.

The Lambretta before it was burned out. - Credit: Stephen Mulley

He said: "I cried when I saw it burnt out in that field, it has left me completely devastated.

"It was bad enough finding that my shed had been broken into and that it had gone missing, but to discover it burnt out was just a kick in the teeth.

"I had that one for quite a while and It was of such sentimental value to me and I enjoy collecting the scooters because they are all so rare these days."

The owner has been left devastated. - Credit: Stephen Mulley

Mr Mulley thanked the community for their help, despite the outcome.

He added: "I have been overwhelmed by the public's help and would not have found it without their help.

"Complete strangers were ringing me with sightings and some guys have offered to repaint it.

"So many of us were all out and about trying to look for it so it is nice that there are people still out there who care and want to make a difference."

A police spokesman confirmed that the scooter was stolen and subsequently found burned out by the owner.

The scooter was stolen from Beresford Road. - Credit: Google Maps

He said: "At some point between 8.30pm on Saturday, April 24 and 7.50am on Sunday, April 25 an unknown offender has gained access to a garden shed by cutting off the lock.

"A blue Lambretta scooter, registration JWE270C, was stolen. Can you help?"

Police said that the Lambretta scooter is "an original Italian 1965 scooter worth £5,000."

“Police enquiries into the incident are on-going and anyone who saw any suspicious activity or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime reference 37/20874/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”