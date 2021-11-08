News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Lowestoft man wanted for burglary and criminal damage arrested

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:11 PM November 8, 2021
Suffolk Police are appealing for information of a wanted man, Luke McGee, in Lowestoft.

Luke McGee has been arrested on burglary and criminal damage offences. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A Lowestoft man who was wanted for burglary and criminal damage offences has been arrested.

Police had been trying to trace Luke McGee, 36, since earlier this month.

On Monday morning (November 8), McGee was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains.

Police thanked the public for their help in the appeal.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has been arrested for drug dealing on Wollaston Road.

Man arrested for drug dealing near Lowestoft flats

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Inside The Post Office at Bushells Bakery on Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft.

Permanent new post office serving up further treats in popular bakery

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Owner Jay Meades and manager, Hannah Besseyat the newly refurbished Duke's Head at Somerleyton, wit

Rural pub undergoes transformation with new management

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A car has crashed into a shop on Carlton Road in Lowestoft

Emergency services called as car crashes into shop

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon