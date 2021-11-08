Lowestoft man wanted for burglary and criminal damage arrested

Luke McGee has been arrested on burglary and criminal damage offences. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A Lowestoft man who was wanted for burglary and criminal damage offences has been arrested.

Police had been trying to trace Luke McGee, 36, since earlier this month.

On Monday morning (November 8), McGee was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains.

Police thanked the public for their help in the appeal.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.