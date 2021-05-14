Runner takes on gruelling 250-mile challenge for loved ones lost to cancer

Published: 12:10 PM May 14, 2021

Ian Chilley, will be running to raise money for the N&N who treated a former family member and friend who lost their lives to cancer. - Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

A runner is pulling out all the stops to take on a gruelling 250 miles in memory of a former family member and friend who lost their lives to cancer.

Ian Chilley, 56, from Lowestoft, will take on the Thames Ring 250 in June in support of the N&N who looked after his wife's mum Mary Willett and friend Martin Anderton when they were battling cancer.

It is a 250-mile unsupported race to be completed within 100 hours.

Mr Chilley said: “I have completed a number of ultra-marathons, up to 100 miles, and regular marathons but I wanted to take on a new challenge, something I haven’t done before.

“I am doing this in memory of my wife’s mum Mary Willett and our friend Martin Anderton who sadly both lost their fight against cancer.”

“Both were treated at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, so I would like to raise some money for the Colney Centre to say thank you for taking such good care of them and in recognition of the hard work they all do.”

You can donate to Ian's JustGiving page here.