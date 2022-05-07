Man thanks teens who helped him home after serious fall

Paul Ainger has thanked five teenagers who helped him get home after struggling with back pain. - Credit: Paul Ainger

A man who fell to the ground in pain after leaving his house for the first time in 18 months has thanked the teenagers that wouldn't leave him behind.

Paul Ainger, 48, of Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, has nerve damage in his spine after an accident at work a few years ago left him in chronic pain and unable to leave his second-floor flat without his back hurting.

And after a year and a half stuck inside because he struggles to get down the stairs, Mr Ainger was on his way to view a ground-floor flat at the other end of the road when he found himself unable to move.

He said: "My back just went. I couldn't walk, I couldn't move.

"I got halfway down the road and got stuck - I was in absolute agony."

Mr Ainger, who is originally from London but has lived in Lowestoft for the past eight years, decided to sit on the pavement to work out how he could get home when he said five teenagers, four boys and one girl, asked if he needed help.

The group called Mr Ainger an ambulance but they were told it would be a six-hour wait.

He said: "They then offered to help me home themselves and initially I refused but they really wanted to make sure I got home safe and help me up the stairs.

"They were really good kids and I'd love to thank them. Their family should be proud."

After Mr Ainger made it back to his flat, he laid down and slept through the entire following day.

Mr Ainger, who lives on his own, receives Iceland deliveries every two weeks that have to be brought up the stairs to him and he stressed he "can't wait" until he can move into a ground-floor flat which will allow him to move about more easily.

Having shared his story on social media, Mr Ainger received dozens of positive messages wishing him well.

He added: "Teenagers get a bad reputation so it's nice to see some kind-hearted children.

"I'd just love for them to see this so I can thank them and their parents for raising them so well."