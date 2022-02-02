News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Police 'extremely concerned' for missing 31-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:18 AM February 2, 2022
Matthew Fowles has been reported missing from Lowestoft 

Matthew Fowles has been reported missing from Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 31-year-old man from Lowestoft. 

Matthew Fowles was last seen at about 4.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 1, and has not been heard from since about 9pm. 

Matthew has been described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, mousey-coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a blue jumper, black Nike shoes and a brown coat.  

He also has links to the Leiston and Halesworth areas. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police are extremely concerned for Matthew and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101."

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Time please! Sue and Terry Willgoss The Carlton public house Lowestoft

'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Pleasure Island in Cleethorpes was originally built as a sister park to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Reilly

Thug who 'climbed in window and threatened man for over an hour' is jailed

Jane Hunt

person
Carl Horth, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 weeks and banned from Ipswich town centre for thr

Serial beggar jailed for 12 weeks after breaching Criminal Behaviour Order

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon