Police 'extremely concerned' for missing 31-year-old man

Matthew Fowles has been reported missing from Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are "extremely concerned" for the welfare of a missing 31-year-old man from Lowestoft.

Matthew Fowles was last seen at about 4.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 1, and has not been heard from since about 9pm.

Matthew has been described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, mousey-coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing black trousers, a blue jumper, black Nike shoes and a brown coat.

He also has links to the Leiston and Halesworth areas.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police are extremely concerned for Matthew and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101."