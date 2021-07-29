News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

McDonalds volunteers remove 20 wheelbarrow loads of algae from town's park

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:12 PM July 29, 2021   
mcdonalds clean up

The McDonalds volunteers helped clean up Fen Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: McDonalds

A group of McDonalds volunteers have stepped up to the mark by cleaning a park and pond, including removing 20 wheelbarrow loads of algae.

Over two days the team also cleared debris as well as multiple bags of litter.

The group of 15 McDonalds staff teamed up with volunteers from the Friends of Fen Park, a local community group who are dedicated to maintaining and improving Fen Park in Lowestoft.

algae

Tons of algae was collected from the pond. - Credit: McDonalds

The partnership was formed after local franchisee Lee Sparkes and his team discovered that Fen Park had been victim to vandalism, leading to business manager Sophie Martin reaching out to Friends of Fen Park with an offer of support.

McDonald’s franchisee Lee Sparkes said: “I’d like to thank my team for giving their time to do their bit for our local community and ensure Fen Park is an enjoyable place to visit.

You may also want to watch:

"We know the park is really important for local people to be able to relax and unwind, and by providing this support, we have enabled more people to be able to enjoy it."

fen park

The clean up operation at Fen Park. - Credit: McDonalds


Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 60s taken to hospital following collision
  2. 2 Drivers face diversions as bridge set for overnight closures
  3. 3 Man to be sentenced for drugs charges told jail is 'almost inevitable'
  1. 4 'Forever an Olympian': Charley Davison bows out at Tokyo games
  2. 5 'Awe-inspiring' progress on £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing
  3. 6 Olympic quest continues for Lowestoft's GB boxing star Charley Davison
  4. 7 Locked mountain bikes stolen from cycle rack outside supermarket
  5. 8 Lowestoft boxer Charley Davison’s Olympic medal chase - how it could unfold
  6. 9 Boat trip firm hopes to move launches to Heritage Quay
  7. 10 'One of the stories of the Games': Charley Davison continues Olympic dream
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aerial photos show the extent of this year's Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Gallery

Incredible aerial photos show scale of Latitude Festival

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The spectacular laser light display at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft.

Flames and spectacular laser lights illuminate skies over pier

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel, The MS Island Sky spent almost nine hours at the port of Lowestoft.

Updated

'Amazing' - Joy as port welcomes maiden call of luxury cruise ship

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to former Lowestoft College lecturer Abraham Kwasi Kyereme - known as Joe to all who knew him.

Tributes paid to 'intelligent, humble, quiet and caring' family man

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus