McDonalds volunteers remove 20 wheelbarrow loads of algae from town's park
- Credit: McDonalds
A group of McDonalds volunteers have stepped up to the mark by cleaning a park and pond, including removing 20 wheelbarrow loads of algae.
Over two days the team also cleared debris as well as multiple bags of litter.
The group of 15 McDonalds staff teamed up with volunteers from the Friends of Fen Park, a local community group who are dedicated to maintaining and improving Fen Park in Lowestoft.
The partnership was formed after local franchisee Lee Sparkes and his team discovered that Fen Park had been victim to vandalism, leading to business manager Sophie Martin reaching out to Friends of Fen Park with an offer of support.
McDonald’s franchisee Lee Sparkes said: “I’d like to thank my team for giving their time to do their bit for our local community and ensure Fen Park is an enjoyable place to visit.
"We know the park is really important for local people to be able to relax and unwind, and by providing this support, we have enabled more people to be able to enjoy it."
