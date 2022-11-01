'Biggest' exhibition so far sees popular event return in style
- Credit: Mick Howes
A Doctor Who display and a scale model of a BSA Gold Star Motor Cycle were among the many popular attractions as the talents of local artisans and clubs were showcased.
After being cancelled for the past two years amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the popular Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition made a welcome return at a new venue.
The seventh annual Lowestoft model engineering and model making exhibition was held at the Energy Skills Centre at the East Coast College campus in Lowestoft at the weekend.
Kevin Rackham, exhibition committee chairman, said: "The attendance was good although a little down on Sunday possibly due to the heavy rain early on.
"There were over 250 exhibitors present over the weekend, which exceeded our expectations after a layoff of two years."
Among the popular attractions were John Luscott’s scale model of a BSA Gold Star Motor Cycle and Mark Reynolds 70 gun Man-O-War.
The very popular Doctor Who display consisted of the Jon Pertwee's Bessie car, two Daleks, a Cyberman, K9 and the Tardis.
Also drawing the crowds was the 7¼” Gauge model of a 75-ton Cowan Railway Breakdown crane with its 8ft Jib, and the ever popular flight simulator.
Mr Rackham said: "It was a great pleasure after the enforced Covid break to welcome back old friends and some new like-minded modellers, some of whom had travelled long distances to make this the biggest LOWMEX so far.
"One advantage of the lockdown was the number of new models that have been produced and now displayed.
"I would like to thank East Coast College who supported the event to showcase aspects of engineering as well as being able to host such a great community and charity event.
"Attendees were able to walk around the world class facilities in the Energy Skills Centre as well as having a go on the state-of-the-art marine simulator of Lowestoft’s new Gull Wing bridge."
With the exhibition organised by the Halesworth and District Model Engineering Society, the new venue was well received by both the exhibitors and the public alike.
Special Objectives for the Local Disabled (S.O.L.D) - a local charity based at Gisleham who offer disabled people the opportunity to have access to a workshop environment - were the beneficiary of any proceeds made.