Mum's frustration over week meant to celebrate people with autism

Melanie Lord with her son Harry Lord believes more awareness and events are needed to celebrate Autism Acceptance Week. - Credit: Melanie Lord

A mum who has been actively helping families who have children with autism says more awareness is needed to highlight a week which is meant to celebrate those who have the disorder.

During the first national lockdown Melanie Lord, 32, from Lowestoft, whose son Harry, six, has autism, created a set of visual cards for her autistic son to help him understand the coronavirus crisis which were rolled out to doctor’s surgeries, hospitals and schools.

She was also featured in a Facebook video highlighting her valuable work raising awareness surrounding autism.

But during a week which is meant to celebrate those with autism (March 28 to April 3), Miss Lord believes not enough is being done to raise awareness and create events for those with autism.

Melanie Lord with her son Harry. - Credit: Melanie Lord

She said: "It is Autism Acceptance Week but you wouldn't think it is turning on the TV and talking to other people about it.

"I've been doing lots to raise awareness about the week on my blog but the lack of events and awareness around the topic in our town is frustrating.

"I feel like we still live in the dark ages when it comes to autism and there is still a stigma around the topic."

While Miss Lord is working with Marina Theatre with their relaxed performances, making the theatre more inclusive and accessible, she believes more community events and discussion for the week is needed.

Melanie Lord has won awards for her work in the community. - Credit: Melanie Lord

"I think a lot of people are scared of speaking about it in fear they will offend people with autism," she said.

"But if we never have local discussions about what autism is we will never move on.

"We live in a great town, with a great beach and many attractions that could easily be used for future events.

"More work could definitely be done.

"It is all well and good we have a week celebrating the uniqueness and diversity of autism but if no one is really aware it is happening this week and no events are being held then what is the point.

"While the work I'm doing is going from strength to strength more needs to be done."

Autism Acceptance Week runs from March 28 to April 3.

To get involved in any of the national autistic society's virtual events more details are available here.